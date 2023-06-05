UrduPoint.com

Some 100 People Possibly Remain In Russian Locality Under Shelling - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Some 100 People Possibly Remain in Russian Locality Under Shelling - Governor

Some 100 people remain in the Novaya Tavolzhanka rural locality in Russia's Belgorod region that is being shelled by Ukrainian forces but it is impossible to enter the area and verify this data, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Some 100 people remain in the Novaya Tavolzhanka rural locality in Russia's Belgorod region that is being shelled by Ukrainian forces but it is impossible to enter the area and verify this data, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"As of now, we cannot enter there yet. I know that about 100 people were (there) according to the report of the head of the district, but the shelling of the last two days does not allow us to verify the information. Hopefully, as soon as the situation changes, we can get back to persuading people to leave the village," Gladkov said during a live broadcast on social media.

More Stories From World

