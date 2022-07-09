Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) About 100 Ukrainians have been trained on how to operate the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) supplied by the United States to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.

"It's upwards of 100 (Ukrainians) that had been trained so far on HIMARS at this point," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, another senior Defense Department official said that the United States will deliver to Ukraine additional package of military aid worth $420 million that includes four HIMARS systems. The latest aid brings the total number of such artillery units provided to Ukraine to 12.

The official noted that the United States had provided Ukraine with eight HIMARS units to date.

The new assistance package will also include 1,000 rounds of 155mm artillery munitions, three tactical vehicles to recover equipment, counter battery systems, spare parts and other equipment, the official added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. The United States and its allies comprising the collective West have since provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive military equipment worth multiple billions of Dollars.