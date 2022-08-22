Some 1,000 Children Killed or Injured in Ukraine Conflict - UNICEF

Some 1,000 children have been killed or wounded in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Some 1,000 children have been killed or wounded in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Monday.

"At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day," Russell said. "And these are just the figures the United Nations has been able to verify. We believe the true number to be much higher."

Russel noted that the majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive devices.

"These weapons do not discriminate between civilian and combatant, especially when used in populated areas as has been the case in Ukraine - in Mariupol, Luhansk, Kremenchuk and Vinnytsia. The list goes on and on," she said. "Once again, as in all wars, the reckless decisions of adults are putting children at extreme risk.

There are no armed operations of this kind that do not result in children being harmed."

Russel pointed out that almost every child in Ukraine has been exposed to deeply distressing events, while those fleeing the country have faced significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

"UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for all children to be protected from harm," she said. "This includes ending the brutal use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure."

Ukraine's children urgently need safety, stability, access to safe learning, child protection services and psycho-social support, but more than anything, Ukraine's children need peace, Russell added.