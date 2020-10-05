UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1,000 People Protesting In Kyrgyzstan's Capital Against Results Of General Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Some 1,000 People Protesting in Kyrgyzstan's Capital Against Results of General Election

Around 1,000 people took to the streets in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections, with smaller protests held in other cities as well, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Around 1,000 people took to the streets in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections, with smaller protests held in other cities as well, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan held a general election this past Sunday. According to preliminary results, only four parties collected enough votes to get seats in the legislature, including two pro-government parties Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and two centrist parties the Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun Kyrgyzstan.

The supporters of the parties which had not made it beyond the minimum vote threshold have gathered at Bishkek's Ala-Too to demand a revision of election results. They are accusing the government of the falsification of the election results and vote buying.

The number of protesters has reached 1,000 already and continues to grow.

A detachment of police was put in place in another square nearby more than 500 officers equipped with shields and batons as well as water cannons. The law enforcement have not interfered with the protesters so far, according to the report.

A smaller protest is happening in the northwestern Kyrgyz city of Talas, where more than 500 people representatives of the Respublika party, the Bir Bol party, the Ata-Meken Socialist Party and the Chon Kazat party have gathered near the Medetbekov Theater, declaring their rejection of the election results and intention to join the Bishkek protest.

Another small protest is taking place in the central Naryn city some 100 people are attending it, including party representatives.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Water Vote Bol Naryn Talas Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Sunday Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

1 minute ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

27 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

27 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

31 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.