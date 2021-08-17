Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Join Resistance Against Taliban

Afghan soldiers who refused to surrender and forces loyal to Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum are on the way to the Panjshir province to join the resistance against the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), a military source in Kabul told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan soldiers who refused to surrender and forces loyal to Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum are on the way to the Panjshir province to join the resistance against the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), a military source in Kabul told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Ten thousand fighters, along with the forces of General Dostum and the military personnel of the Afghan army with weapons are sent to Panjshir to support the forces there," the source said.