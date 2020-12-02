UrduPoint.com
Some 10,000 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In US Within Week - Johns Hopkins

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 270,000, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The data showed on Tuesday evening that the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has reached 270,003.

