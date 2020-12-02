Some 10,000 New COVID-19-Related Deaths Reported in US Within Week - Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 270,000, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The data showed on Tuesday evening that the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has reached 270,003.

The United States has estimated nearly 10,000 new virus-related deaths per week over the last three weeks, according to the data.

The United States has reported more than 13.6 million novel coronavirus cases since January, the data showed.

At least two coronavirus vaccines - developed by Moderna and Phizer - are expected to be distributed throughout the United States before the end of the year.