Some 10,000 Tourists Affected by Baggage Belt Failure at Paris' Orly Airport- Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The failure of a luggage belt in one of the terminals of Paris Orly Airport has caused delays of over 40 flights and affected some 10,000 passengers, local media reported Thursday.

French broadcaster Franceinfo reported, citing Group ADP, an international airport operator based in Paris, that the incident occurred in the fourth terminal of the airport. The malfunction was detected Thursday morning and was not fixed until the evening. A number of flights were rerouted to other terminals or Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Some passengers were forced to take off without luggage, the report said.

French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune said in an appearance on the broadcaster that the situation was "unacceptable."

"We cannot afford to have a baggage sorting problem for hours. We cannot allow this during the Rugby World Cup or the Olympic Games," he said, recalling that 35,000 pieces of luggage were lost at Paris airports last year.

The fourth terminal of the airport mainly operates long-haul flights to France's overseas territories and the Maghreb, the report said.