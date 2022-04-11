UrduPoint.com

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexico In Past 2 Months - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has processed some 10,000 Ukrainian migrants via the US southern border in the past two months and many more are gathering in Mexico in an attempt to enter the United States, CBS reported on Monday

CPB officials said in the report that the number of Ukrainian migrants has increased significantly in the past several weeks. Between February 1 and April 6, CBP intercepted and processed 9,926 Ukrainian migrants, but it also reported that 41,074 Ukrainian nationals legally entered the United States during the same period. The latter group includes tourists, short-term visitors and legal permanent residents.

The increasing numbers of Ukrainians seeking entry in the United States is a result of the conflict with Russia, the report cited CBP officials as saying.

However, immigration experts have criticized the Biden administration for the fact that Ukrainians fleeing their homeland seek to enter the United States via Mexico, the report said.

This development is another indication that the backlogged US immigration system is dysfunctional and unable to respond to burgeoning refugee crises despite the Biden administration announcing earlier it would allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States, the report added.

Ukrainians are often permitted to enter the United States after being processed and given a year of humanitarian parole to live and work legally in the United States, according to the report.

