Some 100,000 North Koreans Attend Meeting in Support of Party's Decisions - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) About 100,000 citizens of the North Korean capital Pyongyang have attended the meeting, held in support of the implementation of the decisions of the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was held from December 26-31. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented a report during the second-day sitting of the plenary meeting, outlining Pyongyang's new goals for strengthening the country's defense in 2023 against the background of escalation on the Korean peninsula.

According to the report, the meeting was held on Thursday at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. Senior officials, workers of institutions, industrial establishments, farms, and the Sangwon Cement Complex, as well as youth and students, attended the meeting.

The attendees listened to oral speeches by a number of participants, followed by a mass demonstration and a New Year's Eve concert, the report said.

