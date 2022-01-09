Some 105,000 People Took Part in Protests Against Vaccine Passes in France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) About 105,000 people took part in the protests against the introduction of vaccine passes on Saturday in France, BFMTV reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry.

In Paris, where several rallies took place, some 18,000 people took to the streets. The police used tear gas against the demonstrators, 10 of them were arrested, while three police officers and gendarmes were injured, BFMTV said.

A total of 179 demonstrations took place across the country.

At least 2,200 people gathered to protest against the passes in the city of Toulouse in the south of France, where at least four participants were arrested, according to the Agence France Press.

Since August 9, sanitary passes are mandatory in France for cafes, restaurants, large shopping centers, planes, and long-distance trains. The document attests that the bearer has recovered from COVID-19 or has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test result.