Some 111 People Died in Texas Due to Severe Winter Storm in February - State Health Agency

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Some 111 people in the US state of Texas died due to the severe winter storm in February, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia," the agency said in a statement on Thursday. "There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire.

"

The confirmed deaths occurred between February 11 and March 5, the agency said. A majority of the winter-related deaths, 31, occurred in the Houston metroplex area, data showed.

In February, a severe winter storm hit several US states of which Texas was particularly affected. The storm caused prolonged power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of residents.

The freezing temperatures left up to 4 million Texans without power for period of several days.