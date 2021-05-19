Some 12 Foreign Ministers to Take Part in UN General Assembly Hearing on Palestine, Israel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) About a dozen foreign ministers will take part in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly hearing on the Israeli-Palestine conflict which is scheduled for Thursday, the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly, Brenden Varma, said on Wednesday.

"I can tell you that we're expecting around a dozen ministers, I don't have Names to share at this point," Brenden said during a briefing.

It is going to be the first in-person meeting at the ministerial level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expects significant de-escalation in the ongoing violent conflict with Palestine later in the day. However, Netanyahu said he is determined to continue Israel's operation in Gaza until calm is restored.