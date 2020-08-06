Some 1.2 Mln Americans Filed New Jobless Claims Last Week Amid New Virus Wave - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Some 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world's largest economy that just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.

"In the week ending Aug 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,186,000," the department said in a news release.

The figures marked a slight decline from the previous week's jobless claims of around 1.4 million and came on top of previous filings of more than 55 million over 19 weeks.