UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Some 120 people have left Syria's Al-Hawl refugee camp in the last 24 hours amid ongoing gradual departures from the area, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues inform us that departures from Syria's Al Hawl camp continue to gradually take place," Haq said. "Yesterday, on 23 July, some 120 people left the camp en route to their place of origin in Aleppo governorate."

Haq said the United Nations welcomes the return of displaced individuals and emphasized that such processes should be conducted in a safe and voluntary manner and follow international humanitarian law.

The spokesman said the camp's population now stands at 70,000 people, with some 10,000 of them third-country citizens.

Haq reiterated that states of origin of third-country nationals remaining at the camp are responsible for finding solutions for them in accordance with human rights standards, including family members of alleged Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) fighters. He also called for providing unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need in the country.

Following the brutal civil war in Syria, during which the IS attracted thousands of foreign fighters to join its ranks, the government has been struggling to cope with thousands of IS-affiliated people left in the aftermath of the war. Foreign governments have been reluctant to repatriate their nationals, fearing that they will bring extremist ideology back with them.