PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Up to 120 people have joined efforts to remove rubble at the explosion-hit supermarket in Russia's Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, the head of the local emergencies ministry, Alexander Horuzhy, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a huge blast, which occurred inside a supermarket on the city's Gagkayeva street, completely destroyed the building.

According to the regional government, the blast is most likely caused by a gas incident.

"The causes of the blast are being clarified now. All operational services left immediately [for the site]. At the moment, rubble is being removed on the territory, about 120 personnel and 25 units of equipment are involved," Horuzhy told reporters.

The official added that about 100 additional rescuers are expected to arrive at the site in the near future and an air-mobile team has been put on alert.