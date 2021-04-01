CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) As many as 120 soldiers of the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar were released on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Zawiya, Libyan media reported.

According to Libya's Channel, among those released were former servicemen of the LNA's 117th battalion, captured at the very beginning of Haftar's attempt to seize the country's capital, Tripoli.

The release ceremony was attended by Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi, both of his deputies, as well as members of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

"The future of Libya and its progress are connected to its ability to heal its wounds through national reconciliation and the triumph of justice.

The release of prisoners in the city of Zawiya today symbolizes positive progress on this path," GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said, as cited by the broadcaster.

Last fall, Libyan rivals ” LNA and the Government of National Accord ” held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signing of a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

Earlier in March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.