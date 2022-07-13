UrduPoint.com

Some 12,000 Tonnes Of Explosive Compounds Stuck In Estonia Over Russia Sanctions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Some 12,000 Tonnes of Explosive Compounds Stuck in Estonia Over Russia Sanctions - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Approximately 12,000 tonnes of explosive fertilizers are stuck in the largest Estonian cargo port Muuga near Tallinn and cannot be removed as their owners and the port's terminal are included in sanctions against Russia, a local media reported on Wednesday.

Currently 80,000 tonnes of fertilizers, including 12,000 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate are in Muuga. The owner of the terminal in the port, the company DBT, and the owner of the fertilizers, the Russian chemical production company Acron, are under sanctions, Postimees newspaper reported.

 Last month, the representatives of several Estonian ministries convened to discuss the situation with the fertilizers stuck in Muuga, however no decision on their removal was made. The DBT representative gave no comments regarding the problem, according to the news outlet.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western nations and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia in response to the military operation.

