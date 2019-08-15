UrduPoint.com
Some 127,000 Dengue Cases, 124 Deaths Confirmed in Central America - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Almost 127,000 cases of dengue and at least 124 deaths have been registered in Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in the Central American region, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs today said there have been nearly 127,000 cases of dengue in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua in Central America, as of 8 August this year," the statement said. "At least 124 deaths have been recorded, according to authorities."

The statement said that children are among the most affected by the disease, with more than 60 percent of confirmed deaths among boys and girls under 15 years old.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are engaged in the governments-led response operations and provide medical supplies, technical support for medical facilities, community surveillance, awareness campaigns and fumigation, the statement added.

In July, the Health Ministries of Nicaragua and Guatemala had declared an epidemiological alert due to the outbreaks of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue fever symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. It is mostly non-fatal; however, complications could lead to the death of the patient.

