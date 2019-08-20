UrduPoint.com
Some 128,000 Troops From 8 Countries To Attend Tsentr-2019 Exercise - Russian Ministry

Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

More than 128,000 military personnel from a total of eight countries will join the Tsentr-2019 strategic command post drills, which are scheduled to take place from September 16-21, the Russian Defense Ministry's Department of Information and Mass Communication said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) More than 128,000 military personnel from a total of eight countries will join the Tsentr-2019 strategic command post drills, which are scheduled to take place from September 16-21, the Russian Defense Ministry's Department of Information and Mass Communication said on Tuesday.

"Some 128,000 servicemen, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and weaponry, about 600 aircraft and up to 15 ships and supply vessels" will be involved in the exercise, the ministry said.

Troops from Russia's Central and Eastern military districts, Caspian Flotilla, Airborne Troops and Aerospace Forces, as well as delegates from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will join the exercise, the ministry added.

The drills will be focused on the fight against international terrorism in Central Asia and overseen by Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the ministry added.

The main exercise will be held in the Russian regions of Totsky, Donguz, Adanak, Chebarkul, Yurginsky, Aleysky, Ashuluk and Safakulevo, while drills for the fight against insurgents will take place in partner-countries.

