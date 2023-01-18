Some 129 Cathedrals of Canonical Church Were Seized in Ukraine - Metropolitan Anthony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) In 2022, 129 churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) were taken hold of, the Chairman of the Department of External Church Relations of the Patriarchate of Moscow, Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony, said on Tuesday.

"In 2022 alone, 129 churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church were seized. At the same time, the legal registration of its new communities was completely blocked," the metropolitan told the Security Council members.