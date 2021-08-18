UrduPoint.com

Some 1.2Mln People In Haiti Affected By Earthquake - UN Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Some 1.2Mln People in Haiti Affected by Earthquake - UN Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) About 1.2 million Haitians, with nearly half of them children, have been affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the country over the weekend, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Our UNICEF colleagues tell us that they estimate about 1.2 million people, that's including 540,000 children, are affected by the earthquake," Dujarric said.

Criminal activity in Haiti is delaying the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the country, Dujarric said.

On Monday, the UN allocated $8 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian response in Haiti.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of nearly 2,000 people. It was soon followed by a tropical storm that brought a heavy downpour, hampering rescue and aid delivery efforts.

Related Topics

Storm Earthquake United Nations Haiti From Million

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

23 minutes ago
 Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan ..

Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Could Endanger Them - Trudeau

28 minutes ago
 UN Receiving Reports Afghanistan Slowly Returning ..

UN Receiving Reports Afghanistan Slowly Returning to Normal, Markets Reopening - ..

28 minutes ago
 Erdogan offers to mediate end to Ethiopia fighting ..

Erdogan offers to mediate end to Ethiopia fighting

28 minutes ago
 EU must take in Afghans under 'immediate threat': ..

EU must take in Afghans under 'immediate threat': official

28 minutes ago
 US Court Reschedules Sentencing for Russia's Grich ..

US Court Reschedules Sentencing for Russia's Grichishkin to August 20 - Judge

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.