Some 1.2Mln People in Haiti Affected by Earthquake - UN Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) About 1.2 million Haitians, with nearly half of them children, have been affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the country over the weekend, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Our UNICEF colleagues tell us that they estimate about 1.2 million people, that's including 540,000 children, are affected by the earthquake," Dujarric said.

Criminal activity in Haiti is delaying the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the country, Dujarric said.

On Monday, the UN allocated $8 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian response in Haiti.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of nearly 2,000 people. It was soon followed by a tropical storm that brought a heavy downpour, hampering rescue and aid delivery efforts.