Some 13 migrants drown off Libyan coast: IOM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that some 13 migrants drowned off Libyan coast in a shipwreck.

"Some 13 migrants, including three women and one child, drowned today when their boat capsized off the Libyan coast," IOM Libya tweeted.

"IOM staff are assisting 11 survivors returned to shore by the coast guard," the IOM said.

According to the IOM, hundreds of migrants have died or gone missing on the Central Mediterranean route so far in 2020.

