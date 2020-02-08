Some 130 Seek Medical Help Following Riots in Southern Kazakhstan - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Almost 130 people have sought medical help following the violent riots in the Kordai district of the southern Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, the authorities said on Saturday.

"A total of 127 people have sought medical help [following the brawl], [the doctors] allowed 84 of them to go home," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said eight people had been killed and 40 others injured in an overnight mass brawl in Kazakhstan's southern province of Jambyl, almost 50 people were detained. According to Turgumbayev, those involved in the brawl actively resisted the police, using metal objects, stones and firearms. In addition, more than 30 houses, 15 shops and 23 vehicles have been damaged during the clashes.