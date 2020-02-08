UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 130 Seek Medical Help Following Riots In Southern Kazakhstan - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Some 130 Seek Medical Help Following Riots in Southern Kazakhstan - Government

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Almost 130 people have sought medical help following the violent riots in the Kordai district of the southern Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, the authorities said on Saturday.

"A total of 127 people have sought medical help [following the brawl], [the doctors] allowed 84 of them to go home," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said eight people had been killed and 40 others injured in an overnight mass brawl in Kazakhstan's southern province of Jambyl, almost 50 people were detained. According to Turgumbayev, those involved in the brawl actively resisted the police, using metal objects, stones and firearms. In addition, more than 30 houses, 15 shops and 23 vehicles have been damaged during the clashes.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Interior Minister Vehicles Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.