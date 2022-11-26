UrduPoint.com

Some 130,000 Remain Without Power In Ukrainian Capital - Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Some 130,000 Remain Without Power in Ukrainian Capital - Administration

Some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week, the Kiev military administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week, the Kiev military administration said.

"The emergency shutdown has affected 130,000 residents of the capital, who remain without electricity," the administration said on social media.

Later in the day, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a quarter of residents of Ukraine's capital had no power as of Saturday.

"As of now, 25% of Kiev's residents are cut off. That's a deficit. And if we keep working, I'm sure that in the next few days, hopefully tomorrow, we will already be able to switch to planned power outages," Klitschko told a local broadcaster.

Much of Kiev was plunged into darkness on Wednesday after Russia struck Kiev's military command posts and the related power grid. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said a day later that it had restored power supply to critical infrastructure.

Oleksandr Fomenko, the chief executive of Ukrainian utility DTEK Grids, said on Friday that only 30% of Kiev had electricity. The city is expected to go back to power rationing on Monday.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Social Media Kiev

Recent Stories

Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei Dies - Reports

Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei Dies - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Top Hungarian Diplomat Slams European Parliament f ..

Top Hungarian Diplomat Slams European Parliament for Politicizing Rule-of-Law Ro ..

4 minutes ago
 Qatar makes history by maintaining Islamic values, ..

Qatar makes history by maintaining Islamic values, ethics in FIFA World Cup: Haf ..

4 minutes ago
 Dozen missing in landslide on Italian island

Dozen missing in landslide on Italian island

4 minutes ago
 Duke predicted goal as Australia revive World Cup ..

Duke predicted goal as Australia revive World Cup hopes

37 minutes ago
 Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.