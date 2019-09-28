UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 137,000 Observers Monitor Voting Process In Afghanistan - Commission Chief Hawa Alam Nuristani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:19 PM

Some 137,000 Observers Monitor Voting Process in Afghanistan - Commission Chief Hawa Alam Nuristani

About 137,000 observers are monitoring the voting process across Afghanistan, the Independent Election Commission said at a press conference on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) About 137,000 observers are monitoring the voting process across Afghanistan, the Independent Election Commission said at a press conference on Saturday.

Only 4,042 out of 5373 polling centers are open, commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani said, adding that the remaining were closed due to high threats.

However, on the eve of the election, the commission promised to keep open at least 4,931 centers.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Another Group of Belugas Loaded on Vessel for Subs ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala expresses ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech true reflection ..

2 minutes ago

Heat is on Coleman and world championships organis ..

38 minutes ago

Critics give Slimane's Celine grudging thumbs up

38 minutes ago

British-flagged tanker heads into Dubai port after ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.