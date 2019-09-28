Some 137,000 Observers Monitor Voting Process in Afghanistan - Commission Chief Hawa Alam Nuristani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 137,000 observers are monitoring the voting process across Afghanistan, the Independent Election Commission said at a press conference on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) About 137,000 observers are monitoring the voting process across Afghanistan, the Independent Election Commission said at a press conference on Saturday.

Only 4,042 out of 5373 polling centers are open, commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani said, adding that the remaining were closed due to high threats.

However, on the eve of the election, the commission promised to keep open at least 4,931 centers.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.