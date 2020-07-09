Some 1.3Mln Americans File 1st Time Jobless Claims Last Week Amid COVID-19 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Some 1.3 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week as a new wave of coronavirus infections hit the world's largest economy, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending July 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,314,000," the department said in a release. Last week's filings amounted to 1.4 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 48.5 million over 15 weeks.