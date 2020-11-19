Some 1.3Mln Libyans Will Need Humanitarian Aid at Start of 2021 - UN Envoy

The number of people in Libya in need of humanitarian assistance at the beginning of 2021 will increase by 40 percent to 1.3 million as compared to last year, UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams said on Thursday

"It is estimated that for the beginning of 2021, 1.3 million people will be in need of some form of humanitarian assistance, an increase of 40 percent compared to last year," Williams told the UN Security Council.

Williams explained that humanitarian needs will remain in the near future as the permanent ceasefire agreement reached in October materializes on the ground, allowing the Libyan economy to rebound.

On October 23, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission participants, which brings together military representatives from Libya's rival parties for United Nations-mediated talks, agreed to a permanent ceasefire.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum met in Tunisia over the previous week to decide the country's future political leadership. Williams said participants agreed to hold a national election on December 24, 2021.