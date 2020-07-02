UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Some 1.4 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless Claims Last Week Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Some 1.4 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections hit the world's largest economy, threatening a repeat of lockdowns the country has just emerged from.

"In the week ending June 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,427,000," the department said in a news release. The previous week's filings amounted to 1.48 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 45.5 million over 14 weeks.

