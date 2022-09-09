Some 14 People Dead, 26 Missing After Vessel Wrecks on Amazon River in Brazil - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A shipwreck on the Amazon River in Brazil leaves at least 14 people dead and 26 missing, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the passenger ship wrecked on Cotejuba Island near the city of Belem in the Brazilian state of Para. At least 14 people have died, 30 have been saved, and 26 are missing.

Up to 74 people could be aboard the ship, Folha de S.Paulo reported.