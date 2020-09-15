Some 14 People Dead, Over 80 injured in Traffic Accident in Ghana - Reports

At least 14 people died and more than 80 were injured in a traffic accident Ghana on Tuesday, the Ghana Vanguard website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) At least 14 people died and more than 80 were injured in a traffic accident Ghana on Tuesday, the Ghana Vanguard website reported.

Earlier in the day, a cargo truck burst a tire causing it to veer off and crash into two buses, according to the website.

The country's police, ambulance, and emergency services arrived at the scene to bring victims to hospitals.