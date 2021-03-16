Some 140 Stranded Ethiopian Migrants Return From Yemen on Humanitarian Flight - IOM

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A humanitarian flight carrying 140 stranded Ethiopian migrants arrived in Addis Ababa from Yemen on Tuesday in the first trip of its kind since the pandemic began, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a release.

"One hundred forty Ethiopian migrants stranded in Yemen arrived in Addis Ababa today, the first Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program flight the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has facilitated between the two countries since the COVID-19 global pandemic was declared," the release said.

The government of Ethiopia visited Aden and verified the nationality of 1,100 out of more than 6,000 Ethiopian migrants who are willing to return home while thousands of other migrants remain stranded elsewhere in Yemen, including Ma'rib, the IOM noted.

Unable to get to Saudi Arabia, migrants get stranded in Yemen where they face xenophobia, exploitation and detention over the last year since the global pandemic began, the release added.

According to IOM, migrants often take a risk and use smuggling networks to return to the Horn of Africa on overcrowded boats resulting in incidents like earlier this month when 20 migrants drowned after smugglers threw them overboard during their journey from Djibouti to Yemen.

Ethiopian refugees have traveled to Saudi Arabia via Yemen after an armed conflict broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region last November.

