Some 140,000 Chickens To Be Culled In Japan's Toyama Prefecture Over Bird Flu - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Some 140,000 chickens will be exterminated in the western Japanese prefecture of Toyama over an outbreak of bird flu, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Toyama became the 16th Japanese prefecture hit by the disease, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The authorities also introduced a quarantine to prevent the movement of eggs and chickens from the area around the hit farm.

Before that, bird flu outbreaks have been discovered in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima, Nara, Oita, Wakayama, Okayama, Shiga, Kochi, Tokushima, Chiba, Gifu and Kagoshima. According to the Ministry for Agriculture, more than 6 million domestic birds have already been exterminated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently detected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.

