UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1.4Mln Americans Filed New Jobless Claims Last Week Amid 2nd Virus Wave - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Some 1.4Mln Americans Filed New Jobless Claims Last Week Amid 2nd Virus Wave - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Some 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world's largest economy that just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.

"In the week ending July 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,416,000," the department said in a news release. The figures marked the first increase in weekly jobless claims since March. Last week's filings amounted to around 1.3 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 52 million over 17 weeks.

Related Topics

World March July From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

11 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

15 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

30 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

43 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.