Some 1.4Mln Americans Filed New Jobless Claims Last Week Amid 2nd Virus Wave - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Some 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world's largest economy that just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.

"In the week ending July 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,416,000," the department said in a news release. The figures marked the first increase in weekly jobless claims since March. Last week's filings amounted to around 1.3 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 52 million over 17 weeks.