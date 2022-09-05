UrduPoint.com

Some 15-20 People Killed, Injured In Explosion Near Russian Embassy In Kabul - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Some 15-20 People Killed, Injured in Explosion Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) From 15 to 20 people were killed or injured as a result of an explosion near the Russian Embassy in Kabul, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing police, that the blast was staged by a suicide bomber.

A source in the Russian embassy confirmed to Sputnik the fact of an explosion near the diplomatic mission building.

"From 15 to 20 people were killed or injured due to the explosion," the source said.

The blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out of the building to name visa applicants, the source added.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) detained people who took pictures at the site of the explosion.

