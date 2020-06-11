Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless Claims Last Week Amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Some 1.5 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of weekly claims filed since the start from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to nearly 45 million.

"In the week ending June 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,542,000," the department said in a news release. Last week's filings amounted to 1.9 million and came after previous filings of nearly 41 million over 10 weeks.