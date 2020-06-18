Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless Claims Last Week Amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Some 1.5 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of weekly claims filed since the start from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to nearly 46 million.

"In the week ending June 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,508,000,"  the department said in a news release. Last week's filings amounted to 1, 542,000 and came on top of previous filings of nearly 45 million over 11 weeks.

More Stories From World

