Some 15 Miners Trapped After Gold Mine Collapse In Central Colombia - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Some 15 miners are trapped under the ground following a gold mine collapse in the central Colombian department of Caldas, President of the National Mining Agency (ANM) Juan Miguel Duran said.

"After the incident at a gold mine located in Neira, the Department of Caldas, the emergency protocol has been activated. Some 15 miners are missing at the site, a team of ANM mine rescuers is heading there," Duran wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Local residents reportedly believe that up to 20 people may be trapped under the debris.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

More Stories From World

