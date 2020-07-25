Some 15 Supporters of Former Khabarovsk Governor Arrested at Unauthorized Moscow Rally

Around 15 protesters demanding justice for former Khabarovsk Territory governor Sergei Furgal were arrested in Moscow on Saturday for taking part in an unauthorized rally, a Sputnik correspondent said

Demonstrators marched from the central Tverskaya Square to the Prosecutor General's Office. There were no reports of skirmishes. The Moscow police are yet to confirm the number of those detained.

Furgal, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 and flown to Moscow where he was charged with a role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison. He has denied the charges.

The protesters also called for the release from house arrest of Nikolai Platoshkin, the founder of a Socialist movement, who has been under investigation since early June on charges of inciting unrest and spreading fake information.