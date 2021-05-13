Some 1,500 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel Since Start of Escalation - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Some 1,500 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the start of the escalation of tensions, with hundreds of them intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"So far, some 1,500 rockets have been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, about 300 of them were unsuccessful and the rockets fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome system has intercepted hundreds of rockets," the IDF said in a statement on late Wednesday.