UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1,500 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip At Israel Since Start Of Escalation - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Some 1,500 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel Since Start of Escalation - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Some 1,500 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the start of the escalation of tensions, with hundreds of them intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"So far, some 1,500 rockets have been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, about 300 of them were unsuccessful and the rockets fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome system has intercepted hundreds of rockets," the IDF said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

41 minutes ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

4 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

1 hour ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.