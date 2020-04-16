Some 1,500 Russian Citizens in US Awaiting Return to Russia - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

Some 1,500 Russian nationals in the United States are presently awaiting their evacuation flights to Russia, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Some 1,500 Russian nationals in the United States are presently awaiting their evacuation flights to Russia, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday.

"On our waiting list, we still have some 1,500 Russian that are looking forward to returning home," Antonov said.

"We try to ease their suffering, hear all of their requests without any exception. We know that there is huge work ahead. We are now looking forward to information about the next flight."