Some 15,000 Ambulance Workers To Strike In England On February 10 - Union

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Around 15,000 ambulance workers in England will go on strike on February 10 to protest the government's inaction on pay, UK public services trade union Unison announced on Tuesday

"There are no pay talks, and the prime minister must stop trying to hoodwink the public. It's time for some honesty. Ministers are doing precisely nothing to end the dispute," Unison head of health Sara Gorton said.

Industrial action will take place across five ambulance services in England � London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West. Unison said it was reballoting members at the remaining five services in England as well as in Wales.

Unison said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government should stop pretending that strikes would simply go away and warned that walkouts would continue into March if there was no pay raise.

Strike action will be happening from Monday till Friday next week, except for Wednesday. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), GMB and Unite members will strike on Monday, followed by a second day of action from the RCN on Tuesday, while the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy has called its members out on Thursday.

