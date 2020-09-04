Some 16% of Oil, Gas Output in US Gulf Still Shut After Hurricane - Interior Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Some 16 percent of oil and gas production from the US Gulf of Mexico remains shut after last week's Hurricane Laura as recovery work posed by the work continues, the US Department of Interior said in a statement.

"From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 16.27 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in," the department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday.

Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall between east Texas and west Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at pre-dawn Thursday before turning into a tropical storm.

The storm, which killed at least 17 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude.

The BSEE said all facilities aboard the oil and gas producing platform were being inspected after the storm. "Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately," it said, adding that damaged facilities may take longer to come back online.