Some 16 People Believed to Be Killed in Blast at Mosque in Northern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) At least 16 people are believed to be killed in an explosion at a mosque in northern Afghanistan during a farewell ceremony for the deputy head of the Badakhshan province, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As a result of an explosion, at least 16 people were killed ... the numbers may increase," the source said.

A blast hit a mosque in northern Afghanistan during a farewell ceremony for the deputy head of the Badakhshan province, who killed in a car bombing earlier this week, Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported said.