Some 160 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in UK Via English Channel Over Weekend - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 160 undocumented migrants crossed the English Channel to enter the UK over the past weekend, media reported on Monday, citing the UK Home Office.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the migrants, including a number of children, arrived on board 10 boats on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the French migrant authorities have intercepted seven boats carrying 67 people on the other side of the channel, the broadcaster added.

Over the last year, more than 8,000 undocumented migrants crossed into the island nation through the English Channel.