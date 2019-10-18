UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1,600 Syrian Refugees Seek Safety In Iraq In First Week Of Turkey Invasion - UN

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Some 1,600 Syrian Refugees Seek Safety in Iraq in First Week of Turkey Invasion - UN

Hundreds of refugees from northern Syria cross the Iraqi border each day, with 1,600 arriving at one refugee camp during the first week of Turkey's incursion into the territory, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a new report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Hundreds of refugees from northern Syria cross the Iraqi border each day, with 1,600 arriving at one refugee camp during the first week of Turkey's incursion into the territory, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a new report on Friday.

"As of this morning, over 1,600 Syrian refugees have been transported from the border areas to Bardarash refugee camp, some 150 kilometers east of Syria-Iraq border," the report said. "The site has been prepped to receive the latest arrivals fleeing the fighting in northern Syria."

Refugees mainly come from towns in northern Syria - Kobani, Amoda and Qamishly and surrounding villages, the release said.

UN officials this week have registered hundreds of refugees each day, mainly women, children and the elderly, the report added.

In addition, the UN is providing relief supplies to nearly 60,000 people displaced inside Syria, more than one-third of the estimated 166,000 Syrians newly displaced in the past seven days, according to the report.

A withdrawal of US forces prompted Turkey to invade northern Syria last week to create a buffer zone free of Kurdish fighters that were formerly allied with the United States.

Fighting continued on Friday, despite a five-day pause announced by Turkey and the US a day earlier.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey United States SITE Border Women From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Macron says does not want further Brexit delay

6 seconds ago

Sudan peace talks resume after deadlock

7 seconds ago

Ghana flooding leaves 28 dead

8 seconds ago

Mustansar attends Alhamra's session 'Kuch Yaadain ..

10 seconds ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arran ..

11 seconds ago

Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust expresses solidarity with ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.