Some 1,600 Syrian Refugees Seek Safety in Iraq in First Week of Turkey Invasion - UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Hundreds of refugees from northern Syria cross the Iraqi border each day, with 1,600 arriving at one refugee camp during the first week of Turkey 's incursion into the territory, the United Nations Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) said in a new report on Friday.

"As of this morning, over 1,600 Syrian refugees have been transported from the border areas to Bardarash refugee camp, some 150 kilometers east of Syria-Iraq border," the report said. "The site has been prepped to receive the latest arrivals fleeing the fighting in northern Syria."

Refugees mainly come from towns in northern Syria - Kobani, Amoda and Qamishly and surrounding villages, the release said.

UN officials this week have registered hundreds of refugees each day, mainly women, children and the elderly, the report added.

In addition, the UN is providing relief supplies to nearly 60,000 people displaced inside Syria, more than one-third of the estimated 166,000 Syrians newly displaced in the past seven days, according to the report.

A withdrawal of US forces prompted Turkey to invade northern Syria last week to create a buffer zone free of Kurdish fighters that were formerly allied with the United States.

Fighting continued on Friday, despite a five-day pause announced by Turkey and the US a day earlier.