UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1,600 Terrorists Killed In Afghan Ghazni Province Since Start Of 2019 - Governor Of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai,

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Some 1,600 Terrorists Killed in Afghan Ghazni Province Since Start of 2019 - Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai,

About 1600 foreign and domestic terrorists, including groups' leaders, have been killed in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan since the beginning of 2019, the Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai, said at a news conference on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) About 1600 foreign and domestic terrorists, including groups' leaders, have been killed in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan since the beginning of 2019, the Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai, said at a news conference on Monday.

"Since the beginning of this year, several airstrikes and ground operations have been carried out in different areas of Ghazni province, 1,600 foreign and internal terrorists, including 57 group leaders, have been killed, around 260 others have been injured and 5 group leaders, including 45 others, were arrested by the security forces," the governor said.

Afghanistan has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia Ghazni 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to mark 550 ..

36 seconds ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

1 minute ago

CM Advisor, Assistant visit first ever approved so ..

1 minute ago

Iqbal day to be held on Nov. 9 at Mahar Medical Co ..

1 minute ago

Medvedev Says Discussed Deliveries of Russian Airp ..

1 minute ago

PCB announces U18 women trials

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.