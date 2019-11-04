Some 1,600 Terrorists Killed in Afghan Ghazni Province Since Start of 2019 - Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai,

About 1600 foreign and domestic terrorists, including groups' leaders, have been killed in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan since the beginning of 2019, the Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai, said at a news conference on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) About 1600 foreign and domestic terrorists, including groups' leaders, have been killed in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan since the beginning of 2019, the Governor of Ghazni, Wahidullah Kalimzai, said at a news conference on Monday.

"Since the beginning of this year, several airstrikes and ground operations have been carried out in different areas of Ghazni province, 1,600 foreign and internal terrorists, including 57 group leaders, have been killed, around 260 others have been injured and 5 group leaders, including 45 others, were arrested by the security forces," the governor said.

Afghanistan has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).