Some 17,000 People Hit Streets of Berlin to Protest COVID-19 Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Approximately 17,000 people in Berlin joined on Saturday a demonstration to protest the measures against COVID-19 imposed by the German government, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the law enforcement.

The event was organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group to celebrate what they believe is the end of the pandemic, with one organizer billing it as "the day of freedom." It was originally planned only for 1,000 people.

According to the Berlin police, the officers are asking the participants to follow necessary health precautions, but their requests are ignored. The police have deployed a helicopter to better survey the situation.

Germany has confirmed a total of 208,698 cases, with a death toll of 9,141.