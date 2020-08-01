UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 17,000 People Hit Streets Of Berlin To Protest COVID-19 Measures - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Some 17,000 People Hit Streets of Berlin to Protest COVID-19 Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Approximately 17,000 people in Berlin joined on Saturday a demonstration to protest the measures against COVID-19 imposed by the German government, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the law enforcement.

The event was organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group to celebrate what they believe is the end of the pandemic, with one organizer billing it as "the day of freedom." It was originally planned only for 1,000 people.

According to the Berlin police, the officers are asking the participants to follow necessary health precautions, but their requests are ignored. The police have deployed a helicopter to better survey the situation.

Germany has confirmed a total of 208,698 cases, with a death toll of 9,141.

Related Topics

Protest Police German Stuttgart Berlin Event Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

5 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

5 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.