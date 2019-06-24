UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1,800 Rally In Support Of Russian Journalist In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Some 1,800 Rally in Support of Russian Journalist in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) An estimated 1,800 supporters of Russian journalist Ivan Golunov rallied in Moscow for a second Sunday.

The protest in the cordoned-off Prospect Sakharova street was authorized by Moscow city hall, the capital's police official Yuri Titov told Sputnik.

Around 1,600 people demonstrated for "fairness for all" in the same street last weekend.

Golunov, a freelance journalist working for Latvian-based news website Meduza, was arrested earlier in June on drug charges that he said were trumped up. They were dropped over lack of evidence after a huge public outcry.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Same June Sunday All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

2 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

3 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

4 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

4 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.