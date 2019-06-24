Some 1,800 Rally in Support of Russian Journalist in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) An estimated 1,800 supporters of Russian journalist Ivan Golunov rallied in Moscow for a second Sunday.

The protest in the cordoned-off Prospect Sakharova street was authorized by Moscow city hall, the capital's police official Yuri Titov told Sputnik.

Around 1,600 people demonstrated for "fairness for all" in the same street last weekend.

Golunov, a freelance journalist working for Latvian-based news website Meduza, was arrested earlier in June on drug charges that he said were trumped up. They were dropped over lack of evidence after a huge public outcry.