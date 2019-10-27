UrduPoint.com
Some 180,000 People Ordered To Flee In California Due To Wildfires - Sheriff's Office

Some 180,000 People Ordered to Flee in California Due to Wildfires - Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Some 180,000 people were ordered to flee in Sonoma County in the US state of California, the sheriff's office said on Sunday, adding that it might be the largest evacuation order the office can remember.

"Approx 180,000 people under evacuation order due to #KincadeFire. This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff's Office can remember. Take care of each other," the statement said.

